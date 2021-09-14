German ship visits Karachi to commemorate 70 years of bilateral relations

KARACHI: A German Navy Ship FGS BAYERN (FFG-217) visited Karachi from September 8 till September 12, 2021. The visit was aimed at commemorating the 70 years of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Navy said the four-day-long visit of FGS BAYERN (FFG-217) comprised harbour and sea phase. The harbour phase included various events, social calls, visits to prominent places, table top discussions on professional topics, cross ship visits and onboard receptions. A delegation of the German ship also visited the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan and laid a floral wreath there.

On completion of the harbour phase, a bilateral exercise was also conducted to enhance interoperability between the two navies. Pakistan and German navies are partners in peace and striving to achieve safe and secure maritime environment.

The recent visit of FGS BAYERN proved to be eventful and professionally rewarding for both the navies in addition to furthering of bilateral relations of the two navies. The PNS ZULFIQUAR also visited the port of Hamburg, Germany, earlier in August 2021 to celebrate seven decades of bilateral relations between the two countries.