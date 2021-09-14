To solve foreign investors’ issues: PM to chair self-review meeting every month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan told heads of Chinese firms that there are vast opportunities for the development of medium and small scale industries in Pakistan in which Chinese companies can play a role. “There is a need to focus on agriculture, fisheries, vegetables and fruits, high-yielding livestock, IT and technology, and small industries. The government will provide all possible facilities to investors,” he said during a meeting with a delegation of heads of Chinese companies, who called on the prime minister here.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister said that the government has been pursuing the Ease of Doing Business policy diligently. Incentives are being provided to investors and administrative operations are being facilitated.

The prime minister assured that he would chair a self-review meeting every month to address their issues on a priority basis. He added that Pakistan can learn a lot from China in terms of industrial development. “Chinese investment will create employment opportunities in Pakistan and manpower will learn skills,” the prime minister maintained.

The delegation included CEO Easy Prefabricated Homes Pvt. Ltd., CEO La Hee Trading International Pvt. White Lavisation Pvt. Ltd., CEO Zhengbang Agriculture Pakistan Pvt. Ltd., CEO Exit Tech Pvt. Ltd. and CEO Challenge Fashion Pvt. Ltd.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rang was also present at the meeting. Federal ministers Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Asad Umar, Trade Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant CPEC Khalid Mansoor and senior officials were also present.

The delegation appreciated the investor-friendly policies of the government of Pakistan and expressed keen interest in investing in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed met Prime Minister Imran Khan and gave briefing to him on the overall law and order of the country.

Separately, Special Assistant for Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. She briefed the prime minister on the shelters set up under the Ehsas programme. The prime minister was also apprised of the progress on other projects under the Ehsas programme.