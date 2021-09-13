Committee formed to probe hiring of nurses

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the public complaints regarding the hiring of nurses for the healthcare facilities in the newly merged districts, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the entire recruitment process.

A handout said that on the directives of the chief minister, a fact-finding inquiry committee had been constituted and the Establishment Department had issued a notification to this effect.

The committee consists of Secretary Law, Secretary Establishment and Secretary Planning.

As per the TORs, the committee would probe whether the hiring of the nurses was done as per the notified criteria.