‘Value-added production necessary for industrial growth of Pakistan’

Islamabad : Dr. Salman Shah, Adviser to CM Punjab, has said that the demographics of Pakistan can make it a production hub and a factory of the world.

Dr. Shah was presenting his keynote address at a webinar on ‘Make in Pakistan: Pakistan’s new industrial policy’ organised here by Institute of Strategic Studies.

Dr Shah said that the working labour age needs to be fully utilised in production and industry. Furthermore, Pakistan is the fastest urbanising country in the world, and clusters of manufacturing are forming around major cities in Pakistan, especially Punjab.

Former Commerce Minister Humayun Akhtar Khan said that Pakistan needs export diversification as it has low value-added products. To move towards a new industrial policy, a commitment of the top leadership and long-term vision are required. Pakistan’s focus should be on industries of exports with increasing levels of technology and value addition, he concluded.

Dr Usman W Chohan, Director, Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies said that in Pakistan, the role of manufacturing has declined and the rate of growth lags far behind neighbours. Pakistan is deindustrialising prematurely and not integrated well into global value chains, he said adding that if a strong industrial policy is implemented a strong industrial base will help, ensure national economic sovereignty.

Nazish Afraz from LUMS said that the Make in Pakistan policy needs a concrete formulation at the policy level. Value-added production is necessary for the industrial growth of Pakistan. She observed that the types of incentives given to the industry will determine the objectives it will achieve.

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General, ISS, said that Make in Pakistan policy will affect the lives of all Pakistani’s and will likely improve it.