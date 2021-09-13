Sports broadcaster Azeem Sarwar passes away

KARACHI: Azeem Sarwar, one of the icons of broadcast media in Pakistan, breathed his last here at a local hospital on Sunday. According to the family sources, he was being treated for kidney issues.

Having conceived, anchored and produced "Aalami Sports Round Up" and "Subh-e-Pakistan" which are considered blockbusters due to their record-breaking audience and following, he was also credited to have scouted, trained and groomed a number of promising youngsters who later became success stories in the media industry.

His accomplishments as a voice-over artist, producer, playwright, presenter, compere, announcer, commentator, editor and columnist had made him a legend in his own lifetime.

Sports was his passion which drove him to launch "Aalami Sports Round Up" on the national hook-up of Pakistan in the summer of 1985. Although the primary target was to cater to the needs of the country’s large number of sports enthusiasts it was also listened to eagerly in the neighbouring countries as reflected by heaps of mail which arrived at his chamber in Broadcasting House.

The 15-minute daily programme, exclusively for sports, continued for more than a decade and it was brought to an end only when a ban on tobacco sponsorship was enforced by the government.

Azeem Sarwar, during his 44-year long career with Radio Pakistan, also did running commentary for many international sports events, including the World Cup Hockey Tournament 1986 and the World Cup Cricket Tournament 1992.