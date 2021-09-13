 
Monday September 13, 2021
Greece-US defence deal

World

AFP
Sep 13, 2021

Athens: Greece and the US are in talks to extend their defence deals by five years, instead of one-year renewals now in force, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday. "We are discussing a five-year extension to the defence cooperation agreement, so that we don’t have to renew it on an annual basis," Mitsotakis told a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

