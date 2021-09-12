Shafqat praises young fine arts graduates in exhibition

Islamabad : Federal minister of education and culture Shafqat Mehmood visited the National Art Gallery at the Pakistan National Council of Arts to see a painting exhibition titled 'The New Odyssey' and appreciated young artists, who displayed their works.

"We are dedicated to promoting Pakistani Art on local and national level, its unique programs present the traditional and contemporary art practices which reflect the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as the professional competence of the artists," the PNCA said in a news release.

The PNCA said it had maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognised artists. Several universities of Pakistan including National College of Arts, Lahore and Rawalpindi campus, Beacon house National University, University of the Punjab, Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture, University of Sindh Jamshoro, University of Peshawar, University of Balochistan, and the University of Karachi participating in the exhibition.