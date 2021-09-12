Police directed to ensure smooth traffic flow on main avenues

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and Islamabad expressway and take strict action against those creating inconvenience for the road users.
While reviewing the overall performance report about traffic related issues here on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain directed to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there.
Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the SSP (Traffic) said that ITP is taking steps to ensure safe road environment in the city with maximum convenience to road users.
He said that special squads have been constituted to ensure implementation on traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion in busy areas especially.
