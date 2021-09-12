RIUJ holds online ‘resistance mushaira’

Islamabad : The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists organised an online poetry recital session for members of the mass communication industry.

The journalists from editors to reporters to producers to columnists to unionists from within the country and abroad attended the First Online International Resistance Democratic Mushaira.

The event presided over by columnist Ammar Masood, who is also the son of renowned poet Anwar Masood, was held in the run-up to Sunday’s sit-in protest planned by the RIUJ outside Parliament House against the government’s anti-media moves, especially more curbs through the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority, and issues of journalists, including pay denial and cuts, abductions, and restrictions.

Former president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Afzal Butt said the mushaira was held to further the cause of media freedom and oppression-free society.

He said members of press clubs, bar councils, human rights bodies, opposition parties and civil society would gather outside Parliament House on September 12 to protest the ‘economic murder’ of journalists through pay denial and cuts, oppression, restrictions, and intimidation.

Mr Butt said in the past, too, journalists were oppressed and intimidated, but they’re not killed for raising voice about it, but today, such voices were silenced.

He urged members of the media to join hands to fight oppression.

Noted resistance poet Kishwar Naheed made a special appearance and highlighted her rights struggle during oppressive rules both military and democratic.

Some participants recited poems. Noted among them was ‘The News’ editor Aamir Ghauri, who read his poem titled ‘teri meri dunya’ out melodiously.

The other poets included Asma Azam, Mazhar Abbas, Nasir Zaidi, Rubina Shaheen, Salman Rasool, Abbas Tabish, Atif Tauqeer, Wajih Sani, Adan Khalid, Asghar Chaudhry and Naeem Mehboob.

At the end of the programme, National Press Club president Shakeel Anjum thanked the participants.