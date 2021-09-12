Mother of three commits suicide

LAHORE : A mother of three children committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills in Johar Town area on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Yasmeen, 40, resident of E-Block Rehman Park, Johar Town. She was rushed to a local hospital by her husband Nazeer Ahmed but in vain. Yasmeen hailed from Muzaffarabad and came to Lahore along with Nazeer after the 2005 earthquake and married him. Her body was shifted to the morgue.

ELECTROCUTED: A 40-year-old woman died after being electrocuted in Nawankot area on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Aisha Bibi, wife of Asim Butt of Zaildar Mohalla, Nawankot. Aisha, who worked in a mobile network company, was on her way to office when she accidentally touched a faulty electricity pole and died. Upon receiving the information, police and Wapda officials rushed to the spot and handed over the body to woman’s heirs. Residents of the area also protested against Wapda.

MAN’S BODY RECOVERED: The body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from a warehouse in Mochi Gate police area on Saturday. Police broke the lock of the warehouse and recovered the body. The victim identified as Akmal, 30, was a resident of Pakpattan and worked for a man named Jaffar for four years. He started his own business a few weeks ago in a rented shop. Akmal was stabbed to death by a man named Mubarak who also hailed from Pakpattan. His body was shifted to the morgue.

BOY KILLED: A 13-year-old boy was killed by his cousin in Baghbanpura area on Saturday. The victim identified as Mustafa was sitting in the property office with his cousin Faizan who fired a shot at him over a minor dispute.

Police arrested Faizan and recovered a pistol. Further legal action will be taken in the light of the application and postmortem report, police said. His body was shifted to the morgue.

FOUND DEAD: A 45-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Data Darbar police on Saturday. The man, yet to be identified, was addicted to drugs and died due to overdose of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

ARRESTED: Lahore police (Operations Wing) arrested 261 members of 113 gangs during the month of August. Lahore police also arrested 465 illicit arms carriers, 615 drug pushers and 274 gamblers. Police also arrested 224 criminals from brothels in the city. As many as 1612 criminals were arrested for violation of one-wheeling, kite flying, aerial firing, begging, Price Control and Loudspeaker Acts.

VIOLATION OF CORONA SOPS: Lahore police registered 13 cases against violation of Corona SOPs on Saturday. A total of 7021 cases were registered during the lockdown. 3678 cases were registered for non-use of masks while 3343 cases were registered for violation of other Corona SOPs.