Pakistan issues visas to India team for junior tennis event

ISLAMABAD: The India tennis team was granted Pakistani visas in New Delhi Thursday, enabling the squad members to travel to Pakistan for the South Asian 12 & Under Tennis Team Championship getting underway from September 13 here at the PTF Complex.

The championship is meant to pick the best for the Asian Championship. India’s boys and girls teams have been granted visas to travel to Pakistan for the event.

The visas were granted following the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) efforts as it ensured timely arrival of foreign teams following the completion of the relevant formalities.

India has sent entries both for the boys and girls teams for the championship. Apart from India, Nepal has also sent entries for both the categories while Maldives are to figure in the girls category only.

“Four countries including Pakistan are to participate in the event. Since Bangladesh is struggling with Covid-19 cases, they have pulled out of the event.”

News from Sri Lanka is also not encouraging as the country is facing lockdown due to the virus. This is for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the International Tennis Federation has awarded the Asia 12 & Under Team competition, Regional Qualifying Event — South Asia 2021 to Pakistan. Pakistan has already announced teams for the event.

The players to make it to the boys team are Abubakar Talha (Wapda), Hamza Roman (SNGPL), and USA-based Mikaeel Shahbaz Ali Baig, who was given a wildcard.

The girls team comprises Haniya Minhas (Army), who was exempted from the trials due to her PTF/ATF rankings, and her exceptional performance in recent national and ATF events, Zunaisha Noor and Lalarukh Sajid. ITF Certified Level 2 coaches Noumanul Haq and Sara Mansoor will be the non-playing captains.