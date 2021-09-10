Chinese team, minister discuss sanitation

LAHORE:A delegation of Country Garden Mangio Environmental Group of China called on Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Thursday and discussed with him the modern ways of sanitation and solid waste management.
Mr Hoang, Mr Paul, Madam Yuana and Pak Saudi Chamber of Commerce Chairman Mian Mehmood were included in the delegation. Wasa Vice-Chairman Sh. Imtiaz and other officers were present on the occasion.
The minister while talking to the delegation said that the Punjab government would get benefit from the experience of international firms regarding solid waste management. He said technical support of foreign firms in connection with generating electricity from garbage would be welcomed. He stated that providing modern municipal services to the people of the province was the top priority of the government and it was making efforts for the purpose.
