6,000kg tainted ketchup destroyed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) destroyed 6,000kg tainted ketchup here Thursday. Officials said a PFA team raided a factory in Shalimar Town and seized 6,000kg ketchup made from starch and chemicals. They said that no tomatoes or tomato pulp was found in the factory and fake ketchup was being sold in the market under different brand names. Officials said tests conducted on the spot proved that the ketchup was a mixture of harmful ingredients.

beggar children: The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau took 380 beggar children into its custody in the last one week. On the direction of Special Coordinator of Chief Minister and Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, rescue operations were being carried out by the bureau on a daily basis from 9am to 1pm across Lahore to take beggar children into its custody. Raiwind Assistant Commissioner Adnan Rashid, Iqbal Town SP Owais Shafiq and Traffic SP Shehzad also took part in the operations. Sarah Ahmed said the children were taken into custody from Campus Bridge, Gulberg Main Market, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defense, Barkat Market, Karim Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road and other areas.