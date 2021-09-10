Covid claims 16 more lives, infects 976 others in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed 16 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,089 from the infectious disease.

As many as 18,471 tests were conducted and 976 tested positive, with the deduction rate standing at 5.3 per cent, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Thursday.

So far 5,698,471 tests had been conducted against which 441,956 cases were diagnosed with the virus. Of them, 87.4 per cent or 386,366 patients had recovered, including 871 overnight. He said that currently 48,501 patients were under treatment -- 47,672 in home isolation, 40 at isolation centres, 789 at different hospitals and 54 on ventilators.