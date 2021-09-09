MoU signed on plantation

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has signed an MoU with private companies under the Plant for Pakistan campaign at Bagh-e-Jinnah Wednesday. One of the private companies donated 4,500 saplings to PHA for planting trees in a four-kanal park in Sabzazar while another 4,500 saplings for planting trees in four-kanal Arjun Park in Green Town. The MOU was signed by the PHA Director Marketing with the top management of the private companies.
