13 caught using unfair means in exam

LAHORE: Around 13 candidates were caught using unfair means in the 9th grade examination. The 9th Class annual examinations 2021 conducted by Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore concluded on Wednesday.

On the last day of the exams, papers of Chemistry and General Science subjects were held. A BISE spokesperson said that a total of 13 candidates were caught using unfair means during the exam.

Meanwhile, BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali appreciated the performance of the exam staff and the board employees and added the marking of answer sheets and result preparation would also be conducted in the utmost transparent manner.