Senior lawyer, wife shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Senior lawyer and former president of Islamic Lawyers Forum Shaukat Ali Khan advocate and his wife were shot dead by their rivals in the district on Wednesday.

Shujaatullah, a resident of Kheshgi Payan and nephew of the slain lawyer, told the police that his uncle Shaukat Ali Khan advocate and his wife Rehana Yasmin were coming to their home situated at ASC Colony in Nowshera Cantt in a car after attending a funeral prayer at Hamza Rashaka.

He said that when they reached Godam Pul near Nawan Nehr his rivals Zafar and Irfan, who were in waiting, opened indiscriminate fire on them. As a result, both the husband and wife were killed on the spot.

He said that the accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The complainant told the police that Shaukat Ali advocate had a property dispute with the accused, who were also relatives of the slain persons.

The police started and investigation after registration of a double murder case in the Risalpur Police Station under sections 302,427/34 against the accused. District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal said that he had tasked Superintendent of Police (investigation) Khankhel Khan and SP Cantt Waqas Rafiq with to probing the case on scientific lines.