Accused commits suicide in Swat police lockup

MINGORA: An accused committed suicide by strangulating himself at lockup of Bunrr Police Station in Mingora city on Tuesday.
The Bunrr police had arrested one Wajid in a narcotics case and put him in the lockup.
The accused committed suicide by strangulating himself with the string of his shalwar.
District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash suspended the muharrir and additional station house officer and registered a case against them for the negligence.
HARIPUR: A man was found dead in Talokar village, police and area people said on Tuesday.Officials of the City Police...
MARDAN: The police arrested a person and recovered fake Pakistani currency worth Rs1.9 million from him. District...
NOWSHERA: The police foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics and seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested the alleged...
MANSEHRA: The Wildlife Department has dispatched teams to capture a leopard that had killed cattle and dogs in the...
MANSEHRA: A group of doctors on Tuesday organised a free-medical camp for the dengue fever patients in Darband.“We...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party Member Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi has asked the federal government to...