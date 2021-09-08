PCC win Prof Ejaz Farooqi Cricket Tournament

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Club (PCC) annexed All Sindh Professor Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi Invitation Cricket Tournament title after beating Al-Noor Gymkhana by five wickets in the final here at the TMC ground on Monday.

PCC achieved the 195-run target in the 39th over after losing five wickets. Omair Bin Yousuf scored 64, hammering seven fours and two sixes. Saud Shakeel made 51 with two fours, while Asad Shafiq scored 28 and Ammad Alam made 21. Left-armer Zia-ul-Haq got 3-28.

Earlier, Al-Noor Gymkhana rode on batting heroics from Fazal Subhan (72) to pile up 194-8 in 45 overs. Subhan clobbered three sixes and as many fours. Fawad Alam smashed 52 with three fours, while Saifullah Bangash made 30 and Saleem Mal remained not out on 20. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar claimed 3-37.

Omair was declared the man of the final while Fawad was adjudged the player of the event.

Khurram Taj got the best batsman award for scoring 354 runs, Mohammad Asghar claimed the best bowler award for taking 18 wickets, while Anop Ravi was adjudged as the best stumper for 15 dismissals besides his 202 runs.