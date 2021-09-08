‘Govt should form body on facilitating special persons’

LAHORE:Hearing a petition pertaining to providing facilities to the special persons, the Lahore High court on Tuesday summoned the social welfare secretary and sought implementation report for the next hearing.
Justice Jawad Hassan remarked that the Punjab government should form a commission after legislation to ensure provision of facilities to the special persons. The court also directed the DHA to provide facilities to the special persons.
Advocate Ali Chughtai appeared on behalf of the petitioner, Sana Khursheed, and informed the court that in the light of the court order, the LDA had framed rules for the facilities of the special persons in the new buildings. In a meeting chaired by the Punjab chief minister, amendments to the LDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2019 were approved and, according to which, the plan of a building will not be approved without ramps, toilets and parking for special persons, he said. The petitioner has requested the court to ensure provision of facilities to the special persons in DHA.
