Outgoing IG praises successor

LAHORE:Former Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said he is happy that Punjab Police’s new chief Sardar Ali Khan is also a very professional, capable and hardworking officer, and under his leadership, the process of crime eradication and public service delivery would improve further.
He stated this while talking to his subordinates at his farewell function at the Central Police Office on Tuesday. The outgoing IG thanked the Punjab police force for their excellent teamwork and support during his tenure as IG.
He said that with the efforts and professionalism of all the police officers, Punjab Police not only completed several projects but also solved the problems of the people through smart and community policing. The officers present on the occasion paid tributes to the services of Inam Ghani as IG Punjab.
LAHORE:A PML-N MPA has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against “unwarranted” challans of citizens by...
LAHORE:Hearing a petition pertaining to providing facilities to the special persons, the Lahore High court on Tuesday...
LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved eight development schemes of various sectors at an...
LAHORE:Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board has advised Aitchison College not to prescribe textbooks which have not...
LAHORE:The Commissioner Lahore Capt Usman Younis has decided to take help from Punjab Safe Cities Authority for...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Shahbaz Ali has been awarded PhD degree in...