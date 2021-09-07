KP students visit Kaghan Valley

PESHAWAR: Fifty students from various educational institutions of the provincial capital visited Kaghan valley on a three-day tour. The tour was organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sunlight Hospitality and Tourism Services, a start-up by young students registered with KP Information Technology Board.

The tour participants also attended the women’s martial arts event. They were accommodated at Batakundi Youth Hostel during the visit. Wali Attaullah, founder of Sunlight Hospitality and Tourism Services, appreciated the efforts of government officials and said more such events would be organised with the provincial government collaboration.