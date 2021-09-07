Country’s defence in safe hands: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Local Governments and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that the country's defence is impregnable because of professional competence of the Pakistan Army.

Addressing a ceremony organised by a private group of institutions here Monday, he said that the enemy could not cast an evil eye on the country as Pak forces were ever ready to defend its geographical boundaries. He said that Pakistan had always promoted peace, but India wanted instability in the region. He said the Pakistan army had always foiled nefarious designs of the enemy. He said that whenever India attempted an attack on the motherland, Pakistan Army gave it a befitting reply.

The minister said India had to face humiliation at the hands of the Pakistan Army in 1965 when, in the dark of September 6, it attacked Pakistan secretly. He said the defeat inflicted on India by the Pakistan Army would be remembered by it forever. Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Mahinder Pal told the ceremony participants that the minorities were standing shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army for the defence of the country.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh to observe Defence Day here on Monday where Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with senior police officers paid homage to the martyrs, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for the martyrs of September 1965 War and Shuhada-e-Police. Special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country. DIG Operations Capt (R) Suhail Ch, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Waqar Shoaib Qureshi along with officers and officials of different units of Lahore police attended the ceremony. Talking to the media on the occasion, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said, “Defence Day provides us an opportunity to pay tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the country, especially the martyrs of 1965 War. This day also signifies resolve of entire nation to defend the territorial and ideological boundaries of the country to meet the challenges of terrorism, extremism and external aggression. Pakistan's valiant civil and armed forces along with the entire nation stood united during the September 1965 War against the enemy who challenged territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country. Police have also sacrificed hundreds of precious lives for the safety of the internal boundaries of the country and protection of lives and properties of the citizens.”

Alhamra Academy: The Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts observed the Defence Day with full zeal and enthusiasm, here Monday and the participants paid tribute to the 1965 War heroes over their bravery and sacrifices.

The event started with prayers for national security and the country’s prosperity. A painting competition was also arranged in which the academy students painted portraits of martyrs and battle scenes. The first, second and third position winners would be given cash prizes, along with certificates. Alhamra also organised a musical tribute for our martyrs. Renowned classical singer Hamid Ali Khan and other famous singers, including Abdul Rauf, Sajjad Tafu and the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts students paid tribute to the Pakistan Army through their performances. Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ijaz Ahmed Minhas said that the event was aimed to pay tribute to Pakistan armed forces because Defence Day was a golden chapter in the history of Pakistan. He said the country needed the 6th September, 1965-like spirits once again. “The entire nation should stand united for prosperity of the country,” he added. LAC Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said Alhamra paid tribute to the martyrs through the Art. The viewers appreciated the efforts of the Lahore Arts Council to broadcast all the celebrations on their social media platforms live.