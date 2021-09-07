Scene at the hospital

I am a septuagenarian retired civil officer who has served provincial and federal governments for about 40 years. I approached the emergency ward (ER) of the Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH), Islamabad for the treatment of a serious leg infection and was admitted to the general ward, where the condition of the toilets was deplorable. My repeated requests to be shifted to the officers’ ward were ignored.

There is only one federal government services hospital in Islamabad to care for government servants and due to few good hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, people from these areas flock to FGSH for free laboratory tests and treatment. The health ministry should inspect general hygiene and bed records of the hospital to curtail the use of officers’-ward beds by those who are not entitled to it.

Amjed Jaaved

Rawalpindi