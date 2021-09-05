PPP slams govt over ‘Rs83 bn loss’ in LNG procurement

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) termed the reports of loss of Rs83 billion in expensive LNG procurement as a big story of corruption of PTI government.

“The loss of Rs83 billion in expensive LNG procurement is a big story of corruption of PTI-led incompetent government and Imran Khan has made expensive LNG purchase a means of looting and corruption,” said Central Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri in statement on Saturday.

Shazia Marri said that Imran Khan on one hand Khan cries against corruption and on other side he is looting to the nation's exchequer. “The ATM machines have also been installed in almost, every ministry which is directly connected with country's economy by this incapable government,” she said.

She said that Imran Khan thinks that he is neither accountable to the people nor to Parliament.