QAU top in Pakistan by Times World Ranking

Islamabad : Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has secured the top spot among Pakistan's Higher Education Institutions and ranked 501-600 in the world by Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022.

The same international ranking agency has recently placed QAU at 100th among Asia’s leading Universities. Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali, vice chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, congratulated the faculty, students, staff and alumni on this achievement, lauding their dedication and hard work.

“The international institutions have also acknowledged the QAU’s academic and research achievements as the University has consistently ranked top since last few years,” said the Vice-Chancellor. QAU has significantly improved its teaching, International outlook and industry income in addition to quality research performance. According to the recent ranking, the University has secured an overall score of 38.1-40.8 while 73.6 in citations and 46.4 in International outlook. Besides, Times Higher Education World University Rankings QAU has risen rapidly in QS ranking from 454 to 378.