3,887 applicants allotted plots in LDA City thru balloting

LAHORE : The third draw of LDA City Housing Scheme was organised here on Saturday by Lahore Development Authority in which 3,887 applicants were given plot numbers.

The ceremony was at LDA Sports Complex under Minister Housing Malik Asad Khokhar.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that the minister avoided questions regarding the project raised by the media men present at the spot.

The LDA DG present in the ceremony didn’t answer the main question that when the allottees will get possession of their plots. Addressing the function, Minister Asad Khokhar said that he was very happy with the transparent draw.

The LDA was working day and night to build and develop the city, he said, adding ‘we were working under the leadership of Imran Khan and the chief minister to solve longstanding problems of people.

He said the LDA City scheme launched during the previous regime was slow due to poor planning.

“We under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have taken the LDA City file holders out of despair and allotted plot numbers to the file holders through transparent lottery,” he maintained and urged the LDA officials to work harder.

Speaking on the occasion, LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that today's transparent lottery has enhanced the prestige of LDA.

“We are committed to bringing LDA City to completion on a priority basis. Our team has worked tirelessly to fix the complexities of this scheme,” he said, adding acquiring land was a major challenge for LDA City and the Corona epidemic was also a major hurdle in LDA City's affairs. He said that LDA’s team was working very hard to make the commercial plots of LDA City attractive.

The purpose of commercial plots was to generate funds for the scheme, the DG said and disclosed that some of the commercial plots were included in the balloting.

Additional Director Generals Farqalit Mir, Rana Tika Khan and Abdul Qadir Bajwa were present on the occasion. Member Governing Body Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, Additional Director NAB Adnan Nadeem, Assistant Director NAB Muhammad Waqara Lahaq, Vice

Chairman Wasa Sheikh Imtiaz, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz and other senior LDA officers and a large number of citizens were present.

LDA officials said the result of balloting has been uploaded on the LDA’s website ‘www.lda.gop.pk’ and citizens can see the status of their files on it.