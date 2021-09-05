Objective of scouting is character-building and service delivery, says governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who is also the chief scout of the province, has stressed the need for effective coordination between boy scouts and girl guides associations for the promotion of scouting in the province.

He was talking to a three-member delegation of the Pakistan Boy Scouts’ Association (PBSA), led by Chief Commissioner PBSA Sarfaraz Qamar Daha, at the Governor House on Friday.

He said both the associations, with a similar cause, must exchange information and programmes, besides having joint ventures in certain projects. “The objective of scouting and girls guides is common, that is character building and service delivery,” he added.

The governor advised the leaders and trainers of the boy scouts to pay extra care and attention to the training of young scouts and equip the training centres with modern training gears to keep pace with the future challenges.

He emphasised the need for making scout organisations fully functional at all levels in the province, so that the desired objectives of the movement could be attained.

“The objectives could be achieved by pursuing the principles of the movement through personal sincerity and interest and by enhanced mutual contacts,” he added.