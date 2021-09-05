A large number of slaughter houses are operating across Pakistan, where millions of goats and cows are slaughtered on a daily basis. The existent standard operation procedures (SOPs) mandate that no sick or dead animals is slaughtered and all healthy animals are stamped by the inspector concerned after ensuring that the animal is healthy. However, the violation of these SOPs is quite common, especially in small cities where dead or sick animals are slaughtered in butcher shops. This creates health problems for consumers.

The authorities concerned should look into this health hazard and should ensure that only safe and healthy meat is sold to consumers. This is especially imperative when Covid-19 is already wreaking havoc in the lives of people.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad