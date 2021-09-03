Punjab Police to be made public-friendly force: Punjab IGP

GUJRANWALA: Punjab IGP Inam Ghani has said that necessary reforms are being introduced to make the police a public-friendly force.

He said this while addressing the police officers and official during his visit here on Thursday. IGP Inam Ghani said that registration of all crime cases would be ensured and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He warned that no negligence of police officers and officials regarding harassment cases of women and children would be tolerated.

The Punjab IGP emphasised the police officers to use all available resources for protection of lives and properties of the citizens and try to meet their expectations with the police. He said that every effort should be made to improve the working of police stations and address to public issues.

IGP Inam Ghani also visited the Resource Management Centre, Anti-Right Store Office and the Gujranwala Police Lines. The IG Punjab reviewed the working of the staff at Khidmat Markaz at Police Lines Gujranwala and also took feedback from the visitors. The IGP also gave instructions to improve the public service delivery for the convenience of the citizens.

RPO Abdul Karim and CPO Sarfraz Ahmad Falki briefed the IGP about the performance of Gujranwala police. Inam Ghani also met the families of the police martyrs at the CPO Office and inquired about their problems.

He also inaugurated the Investigation Support Unit and Police Welfare Centre at CPO Office Gujranwala. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab IGP Inam Ghani said that the Investigation Support Unit would provide professional assistance to the investigation staff while the Police Welfare Centre would provide immediate relief to the police force.