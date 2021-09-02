CM lays foundation stone for Swat engineering university, hospital

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Swat University of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Swat Paeds Hospital and inaugurated Rescue 1122 station the Kabal tehsil of the district.

Federal Minister and Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, KP cabinet Members Muhibullah, Amjad Ali Khan, Kamran Bangash, MNA Saleemur Rahman and others were present on the occasion.

The construction of the engineering university campus building would be completed in three years. The university would consist of one main campus at Kabal and three sub-campuses at Barikot and Arkot at Kalam.

The university would have civil engineering, hydropower, biomedical and computer systems engineering departments.

Later, other disciplines like climate change centre and institute of manufacturing would be added to the university.

Talking to the media and later addressing the public gathering, the chief minister said he faced multiple challenges after taking the oath of his office three years back.

“According to the recent opinion polls our popularity level has increased. We are working day and night according to the vision of Premier Imran Khan,” said Mahmood Khan.

Enumerating the steps taken by the KP government for the welfare of the people, he said health cards were provided to all citizens of the province to avail free health services. “We are striving hard for the development of the province in every sector,” he said.

He was critical of the opposition political parties and accused them of resorting to corruption while in power and massing wealth.

The chief minister defended Prime Minister Imran Khan policy on neighbouring Afghanistan and said the latter looked wanted a political solution to the conflict instead of war.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Saeed in his address said construction work on the Swat Motorway Phase-II would be launched soon.

He said a memorandum of understanding had been signed with various international universities for Swat Engineering University and the international seat of learning would extend help and assist in academic and research fields.

“Soon we will start work on a dental college, women university, and Agriculture University to boost education in the area” Murad Saeed pledged.

He urged the public to send each child to the school to improve education in the area.

The 300-bed hospital project will be completed in June 2024. It will be equipped with hostel for doctors, nurses and other necessary infrastructure, added Murad Saeed.

He said the hospital would have various sections like OPD, radiology, Pathology, emergency, pharmacy, paediatric surgery and paediatrics. Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated Rescue 1122 station at Kabal.