Security of CPEC projects reviewed

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz held a meeting in Abbottabad district to review security of CPEC projects.

An official communique said that DIG Mirvais Niaz and Commissioner Hazara Mutahhir Zaib briefed the IGP and chief secretary on security to Chinese projects and other related matters.

The statement said that the authorities have already directed the use of drones and other modern technology for the security of Chinese experts working on uplift projects.

The officials ordered measures to strengthen security as the projects were termed vital for national development.