Cops booked for negligence

PESHAWAR: A case was registered against three policemen for negligence after an alleged smuggler escaped from their custody.

An official said that Sub-Inspector Tariq Khan was arrested and produced before the court while another Sub-Inspector Wajid Khan and constable Raham Taj got bail before arrest.

The official said the cops from the Tehkal Police Station had arrested an alleged smuggler Arshad and his wife on the charges of possessing 36 kilogram hashish and 48 kilogram opium on August 26.

While producing the accused before the court the next day, Arshad escaped from the police custody.