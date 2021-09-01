Pakistan to open consulate general in Munich

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday asked Germany and the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan in order to avert any humanitarian crisis and economic collapse of the conflict-hit country.

“This is a pivotal moment in Afghanistan’s history. The international community must remain engaged,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a joint press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, at the Foreign Ministry here.

The presser followed the delegation-level talks led by the two foreign ministers that focused on bilateral and regional issues and the situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said Germany must “use its influence to convince the international community for continuous engagement” with Afghanistan. He said the exodus of refugees from Afghanistan in the current situation could not be avoided and therefore needed support from the world.

He said Pakistan had so far safely evacuated over 10,000 people from Afghanistan since August 15. Regarding the formation of government in Afghanistan, he said as per the statements of the Taliban, it was expected to be announced after the US troops complete their withdrawal.

Asked on evidence available on India’s financing and training of militant group Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), he said Pakistan had been constantly warning the world to “beware of the spoilers of peace”.

“The international community has to discern the side, either of those who support peace or the ones who for their self-interest are poised to destroy region’s peace,” he added.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Maas said it would be seen in coming days whether the Taliban fulfil their commitments with the world, adding: “It remains to be seen if the [Afghan] government will be an inclusive one as we had demanded”.

To a question on India’s terror funding in Afghanistan, he said in broader context, there was a need for the formulation of a common strategy by neighbouring countries for continuation of development projects in Afghanistan.

Maas said Germany and Pakistan were closely coordinating on bilateral and regional issues, including Afghanistan, adding the German government was grateful for cooperation and receiving information from Pakistan, being the immediate neighbour of Afghanistan.

He also thanked Pakistan for successfully managing the evacuation of German nationals and local staff and their safe airlift from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi announced opening of Pakistan’s consulate general in German city of Munich. “We will soon inaugurate the Consulate General of Pakistan in Munich and are working to establish Iqbal-Goethe Centre in Heidelberg,” Qureshi said in a tweet, following his announcement at a joint press conference with Germany’s Foreign Minister Maas.

“Bilaterally, we deeply value our longstanding relations with Germany, now in our 70th year of friendship,” Qureshi said, adding Pakistan attached high value to its relations with Germany and the resolve to comprehensively upgrade the overall relationship.

The year 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Germany. A range of events are envisaged by the two countries to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner.