Turkish Embassy commemorates 99th anniversary of Great Victory

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul has said the Turkish nation demonstrated that they would never accept a yoke on their homeland soaked with martyrs blood.

Addressing a reception held in the Turkish Embassy on Monday to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the Great Victory, the ambassador, while referring to a message of his President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reminded that the 99th anniversary of the Great Victory is one of the cornerstones of our glorious history extending over centuries.

“On this occasion, I commemorate the Commander-in-Chief of our War of Independence, the founder of our Republic, Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and the esteemed members of our Grand National Assembly and the heroic soldiers of our army,” the envoy said. The Great Offensive, launched under the commandership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal, resulted in a decisive victory in Dumlupinar, after four days of hand-to-hand combat. He said that August 30 is one of the most critical turning points in our history, as it paved the way for the foundation of our Republic, and as our nation wrecked imperialistic intentions.