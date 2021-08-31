Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021: Minister says efforts on to boost exports

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday the Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021, which was approved recently by the federal cabinet, would be implemented in letter and spirit to enhance exports.

He hoped the policy would help boost the economy and ensure the provision of the quality products as well as improve the functioning of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority and other quality insurance certification institutions.

A press release said the minister was addressing the members of the business community at the Chamber’s House in Peshawar. Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sherbaz Bilour was present there. The minister said state-of-the-art and specialized quality testing laboratories would be established to eliminate the manufacturing of sub-standard products.

He said the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority’s headquarters would be relocated from Karachi to Islamabad While keeping in view the reservations of the business community.The minister said the federal government was keen to set international standards for quality production of vehicles in the country with priority to their safety.

Acknowledging the importance of training for improving quality of manufacturing products, the minister said the government had planned to outsource all quality testing laboratories across the country. Highlighting the importance of mineral reserves, Shibli Faraz said proper research and mapping of natural deposits would be conducted to exploit natural resources in an efficient manner for attracting investment.

The minister said that a triangle of government, industries and academics would be created to improve the standard of manufacturing products as well as providing training to young graduates in industries. He said the government was focusing on the development of technology and software.

The minister added the policy and mechanism would be designed by taking relevant stakeholders into confidence. Talking about the political issues, the minister said elections always remained controversial, which had created political instability in the country. He added the time had come to adopt such a way that would be acceptable to both losers and winners.

The minister said the next general election would be held through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to ensure transparency. The minister invited political parties to examine EVMs through their experts.

Talking about giving rights of smaller provinces, the minister said the government was keen on granting rights to the smaller federating units, saying they were taking up issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seriously.

Speaking on the occasion, Sherbaz Bilour stressed the need for launching an advanced digital skilled programme which could help to generate a skilled workforce. He said the young population was nearly 63 percent in Pakistan, which had the potential to excel in different fields.

The SCCI chief emphasized the role of the public and private sectors for promotion of e-commerce and businesses.