5-a-Side National Women Hockey trials begin

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab’s selection committee began the trials for the selection of Punjab’s two teams for participation in First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

On the first day, SBP selection committee comprising Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Ms Abda Tanveer, Ms Rahat Khan, Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Asif Naz Khokhar, Rana Khalid Iqbal and Shahid Nizami conducted the trials of young female players of Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala divisions.

As many as 90 players from three divisions including 59 players from Lahore division, 24 from Faisalabad and 7 players from Gujranwala appeared in the trials. SBP selection committee members watched the trials minutely and picked up the talented players purely on merit.