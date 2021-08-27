World’s sustained engagement needed on Afghanistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday underscored that stabilising the security situation in Afghanistan was essential to preserve peace, effectively respond to any humanitarian challenges, and ensure economic wellbeing of people.

Imran Khan said the current situation in Afghanistan required sustained engagement of the international community. This he said was vitally important to remain in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and to extend support to them to ward off any humanitarian challenges and ensure economic sustenance.

The prime minister said Pakistan would continue to remain in close contact with regional and international partners to promote shared objectives of peace, stability and development in Afghanistan, which would benefit the region and beyond. Imran Khan was talking to the President European Council Charles Michel on telephone.

Views were exchanged on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan. The prime minister highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan. Charles Michel thanked the prime minister for hosting evacuees in transit.

The prime minister shared Pakistan’s perspective, stressing that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan was in the vital interest of Pakistan and the region. The prime minister underscored the importance of ensuring safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans. He underlined that an inclusive political settlement was the best course forward. He expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would continue to work together to achieve that end. He reaffirmed that Pakistan will steadfastly support all efforts in this direction.

The prime minister and European Council President agreed that both sides remain in contact and coordinate closely on the situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the Rome-based United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) David M Beasley called on Imran Khan here.

The prime minister appreciated the role of WFP as the leading international humanitarian organisation for delivering food assistance in emergencies and for working with nations worldwide to improve nutrition and build resilience.

The prime minister underlined that Pakistan has been a beneficiary of various WFP projects that are being implemented in the country, and values its partnership with the organisation.