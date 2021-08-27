8 killed, 11 injured over property dispute in Kurram

PARACHINAR: Eight persons were killed and 11 others sustained injuries when two groups traded fire over a property dispute in the lower part of Kurram tribal district on Thursday.

Police said a property dispute was running between the tribes of Sher Jan Killay and Sago Killay, situated near Mahora area in the lower part of Kurram tribal district.

The members of tribes, they said, first exchanged harsh words and then started indiscriminate firing on each other.

As a result, eight persons were killed and 11 others sustained injuries from both the parties.

The dead were identified as Miqdar Hussain, Istiqlal Hussain, Syed Abid Hussain, Syed Imdad, Ali Hassan, Qaiser Hussain, Ali Nabi and Shaukat Hussain.

The dead and injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Parachinar, for autopsy and medical treatment, respectively.

Dr Mumtaz Hussain, deputy medical superintendent DHQ Hospital, said that three of the injured were in a precarious condition while the rest were out of danger.

When contacted, District Police Officer Tahir Iqbal said that a heavy contingent of police had been sent to the area to investigate the incident and arrest the accused.