KU starts vaccination facility at departmental level for students

Karachi University (KU) on Thursday started vaccination facilities at the departmental level to facilitate students enrolled at the varsity.

The facility had been started at the Karachi University Business School (KUBS) and would soon spread to other departments, centres and institutions of the university, according to a statement issued by the varsity.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that mass vaccination programme and proper implementation of the standard operating procedures issued by the federal and provincial governments and health regulatory bodies were essential to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

If we want to resume our daily routine as it used to be before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, then we all must get vaccinated on a priority basis, he said. Director Health Karachi Dr Akram Sultan, District Health Officer East Dr Ashfaq, Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali, Dr Akmal Waheed, Chairman KUBS Dr Danish Ahmed Siddiqui and other officials were also present on the occasion.

KU VC Prof Dr Iraqi further expressed gratitude to the provincial government for setting up a vaccination facility at the Centre for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research, the University of Karachi, for the convenience of its employees, their families and students.

"I am happy to say that about 95 per cent of teachers and administrative staff of the varsity have been vaccinated to date," the vice chancellor said. Meanwhile, Director Health Karachi Dr Akram Sultan said that earlier one team was working at the university but now three teams hadbeen formed and the number of staff has also been increased to facilitate students.

He mentioned that two teams would vaccinate employees and students in the morning session while the other team would be available in the evening for the students, whereas female staff would be present in all teams. Dr Sultan said that if required, the health department would also deploy its mobile vaccination teams.