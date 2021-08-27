Strengthening education

In line with his vision to abolish educational disparity in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the first phase of the Single National Curriculum (SNC). Many educationists have commended the PM for passing this important milestone. However, there are numerous challenges that the country has to deal with to improve the education sector. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), 22.8 million children in Pakistan are out of school. It will be a massive task to put these children in schools. The government has to take timely steps to establish more schools and hire and train teachers to ensure that every person has access to quality education.

The SNC is the step in the right direction by the current government. However, it is important that the government allocate sufficient funds for the education sector. Otherwise, the dream of One Nation, One Curriculum will remain unfulfilled.

Jalal Uddin

Lahore