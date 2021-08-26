PML-N for resolving Afghan issues through dialogue

LAHORE: The Top leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had a consultative meeting on the Afghanistan situation and stressed resolving the prevailing issues through dialogue.

The meeting was held in Lahore on Wednesday, which was chaired by PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif. It was attended by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former defence minister Khwaja Asif, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, PMLN’s Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed, former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer, Mushahid Hussain, Kh Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastagir, Punjab PML-N President Rana Sanaullah, Ameer Mukam, former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Attaullah Tarar.

The PML-N stalwarts recalled the efforts of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan during his three terms in office when Pakistan maintained a relationship of mutual respect with all its neighbours.

The PML-N leaders welcomed the dialogue process in Kabul between the Taliban and other stakeholders and hoped that this dialogue will result in formation of a broad-based government in Afghanistan.

Achievement of a national consensus in Afghanistan will be a major step forward in bringing peace and reconciliation to Afghan people, the meeting agreed. The PML-N leadership said the party respects the sovereignty of Afghan people to determine their political future free from any foreign interference. Neither the Afghan territory can be used against its neighbours nor can any other country’s territory be used to undermine the sovereignty of Afghanistan.

The PMLN leaders expressed dismay that whereas the global community is engaged in deliberating the Afghanistan issue to evolve their own national policies in this regard, the PTI government’s only priority is political victimization and persecution of the opposition while the parliament remains under lock and key.

The PML-N leaders felt that peace, security and stability between Pakistan and Afghanistan are interlinked and the two brotherly neighbours need to cooperate and trade with each other to build a prosperous future for their people and the region.

The meeting also discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and the PML-N Quaid directed the party leaders to start preparing for upcoming general elections. He told the party leaders to reach the public at the grassroots level and highlight the incompetence of the PTI government as well as the development done in the PMLN tenure.

Shehbaz Sharif while speaking at the meeting said the government has miserably failed to control the price hike while no major development project was started by this government. He said the government is using NAB, FIA and other institutions to target the opposition and so far no case has been proved against any PMLN leader in courts.

The meeting also discussed the future strategy of the PDM and it was decided that the PDM should launch a new movement against the government. It was decided in the meeting that the price hike should be highlighted among the masses so that they should know the incompetence of the PTI government.

The meeting also discussed the future strategies of the PMLN regarding local bodies’ elections. The PMLN leadership agreed that the election commission should be approached again to open the foreign funding case of the PTI.

Following the directions of the top leadership, Rana Sanaullah has called an emergency meeting of the party office-bearers and workers on Thursday (today). The meeting was called in connection with the organization of the PMLN in Punjab and to finalize the party’s strategy for the upcoming general elections. Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz is also expected to attend the meeting. Approval will be given to complete the party formation in Punjab and all districts will be informed of preparations for the next elections. The future strategy of the PDM movement will also be reviewed in the meeting.