QWP slams govt for raising medicine prices

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Wednesday criticised the government for raising the prices of medicines.

Talking to a delegation of party workers at Watan Kor, QWP’s headquarters here, Sikandar Sherpao said the government must avoid putting burden on the people if it could not provide them relief in the face of backbreaking inflation.

He said the government had made repeated increase in the prices of life-saving drugs and food items, which was deplorable. The people were running from pillar to post to feed their children in the face of rising inflation coupled with record unemployment, he added.

Sikandar Sherpao said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last eight years, it did nothing for the welfare of its residents.

He said the government secured huge loans from the international money-lending institutions, but it failed to revive the economy. He said the economic managers of the government could not turn over the economy. “The PTI’s economic team has seen yet another reshuffle as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance Waqar Masood was made to resign. This is sheer incompetence and total failure of the PTI government,” he remarked. The QWP leader said the PTI lacked the ability to revive the economy and it had done more damage than any good. The government has replaced four finance ministers and seven chairmen of the Federal Revenue Board in the last three years, which spoke volumes about its competence.