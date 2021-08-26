87 arrested for SOPs violation, overcharging

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Wednesday arrested 87 shopkeepers on the charges of over-pricing and violation of the Covid-19 precautionary measures.

The officials visited Hayatabad, University Road, Tehkal, Ring Road, Grand Trunk Road, Dilazak Road, Charsadda Road and interior city to check the food items prices and ensure the implementation of the Covid-19 SOPs.

The officials arrested 87 shopkeepers for not displaying official rate-lists or selling daily use items at inflated prices. Some of the shopkeepers were not observing the SOPs set for controlling the spread of coronavirus.

The officials said that legal action would be taken against the shopkeepers. Meanwhile, the Hotel and Restaurant Association’s office-bearer held a meeting with the commissioner Peshawar on the problems being faced by the traders and assured their cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 and polythene bags.

The association led by its president Habibullah Zahid said that traders would follow the directives of the provincial government to make the hotels and restaurants corona risk-free places in the district.

They said hotels were not allowing guests without facemasks and that restaurants were also ensuring distancing while serving customers. The association also informed the meeting that staff at the hotels and restaurants had been vaccinated and that sanitizers had been placed at the entrance of the hotels and restaurants. The association also claimed that restaurants had stopped using polythene bags for takeaways.

Commissioner Riaz Mehsud assured support to the hoteliers, saying they would be extended all possible support in running their businesses while observing the corona SOPs.