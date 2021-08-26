PANAH pays tributes to cardiologist Masood ur Rehman

Rawalpindi : Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Wednesday paid tributes to renowned cardiologist and President of the Association Major General (r) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani for his meritorious and invaluable contributions for human service and well-being.

A special ceremony, organised by PANAH to pay homage to the president of the association, was organised here on Wednesday hosted by General Secretary and Director Operations of PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman and Naeem Qureshi, said a news release.

General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman while appreciating the services of Major General (r) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said his overwhelming contributions were unquantifiable like seawater.

Patron of PANAH General (r) Ashraf Khan said Major General (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani was a renowned cardiologist and also held the post of former Commandant Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC).

Former Commandant AFIC General (r) Asif said Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani has served as assistant in Pakistan Child Foundation, established research department in collaboration with AFIC, launched free ambulance service for poor and needy patients.

Dr Wajid and Dr Junaid were of the view that the performance of PANAH under General (r) Kayani’s supervision was appreciated not only in Pakistan but also in other countries including Geneva and USA.

PANAH members included Senior Vice President Dr. Abdul Qayyum, Vice President Ghulam Abbas, Tanveer Nusrat, Shakeela Sabir, Rukhsana Nazi, Tanveer Zubair also paid tribute to the PANAH President.

General (r) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani remained prisoner of war during the 1971 war, but the suffering inflicted on him by the enemy did not diminish his patriotism, they said.

Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of the Child Afshan Tehseen Bajwa also lauded the services of General (r) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani.

At the end, Major General (r) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani thanked General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman, family members, PANAH members, friends, colleagues and members of Civil Society.

Major General (r) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani was awarded the Confession of Honor Shield for his services on the occasion.