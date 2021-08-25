FM set off to Central Asian states, Iran on 4-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Fast paced events are taking place in Kabul with the United States and the European Union left in a quandary as the Taliban announced that they would not tolerate any further delay in departure of US troops from the August 31 deadline. Talks between the CIA Chief William Burns and Mullah Baradar in this regard failed. With this in the background and Pakistan calling for a quick set up of an “interim setup” in Kabul to avoid a power vacuum, efforts are being made to reach to some ‘regional’ consensus in this regard.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left on a four-day official visit for Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran on Tuesday. The minister’s visit would help promote a coordinated regional approach as well as strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Central and West Asia. These visits will see high-level interactions to exchange views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and on enhancing bilateral relations.

The Foreign Office has also released a short video with musical background on the occasion, the first time such an initiative has been made. Another video with Qureshi giving a statement was also released before his departure. “In the consultations, Foreign Minister Qureshi will share Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan. Pakistan believes that the neighbouring countries have a vital stake in peace, security and stability of Afghanistan and the region. It is important to coordinate closely with the neighbours to address common challenges and advance shared goals of peace, security, stability and regional connectivity,” said the Foreign Office while announcing the visit. In the bilateral context, the foreign minister’s visit to these countries will build on the recent high-level exchanges to further intensify close cooperative relations. Pakistan desires to further deepen and broaden its multifaceted cooperation with these partners.

Earlier, Qureshi spoke to his Australian counterpart Ms Marise Payne who telephoned him. “The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate evacuation of diplomatic personnel, staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan. The Australian foreign minister thanked Pakistan for its assistance in this regard,” said the Foreign Office.

The two foreign ministers discussed the current situation in Afghanistan. Qureshi underscored the importance of security, stability, and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. He pointed out that it was essential for the world community to support the people of Afghanistan to address the humanitarian situation and also provide economic assistance.

In the bilateral context, the foreign minister said that Pakistan highly values its relationship with Australia, having several strands of collaboration including political, economic and cultural.