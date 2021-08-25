Ikhtiar Baig congratulates Dr Ashfaque as new chairman FBR

KARACHI: Former SVP FPCCI and Information Secretary of United Business Group (UBG), Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, has congratulated Dr Muhammad Ashfaque Ahmed on his appointed as new Chairman FBR.Dr Baig said the appointment reflected the confidence of the prime minister, and finance minister on his abilities. He said Dr Ashfaque, along with his team, has achieved all the revenue targets during his tenure as Member of Inland Revenue Operations. He also applauded new FBR chairman for tax reforms, particularly FASTER system.