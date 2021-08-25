Book on life of ex-Chitral ruler launched

CHITRAL: A book on the life and literary and cultural services of former Chitral ruler and Drosh governor Shahzada Muhammad Hissamul Mulk was launched here on Tuesday.

Arranged by a literary organisation Bazm-e-Khowar Chitral, Dr Shahzada Sardarul Mulk, the son of late Hissamul Mulk, was the chief guest at the launching ceremony. Prominent literary figure and former president Anjumn-e-Taraqqi Khowar Amir Khan Mir presided over the event.

Besides a large number of literati, poets and writers, the ceremony was also attended by Shahzad Maqsadul Mulk, former director local government Rahmat Ghazi, Prof Syed Taufiq, president Bazm-e-Khowar Shahzada Faham Aziz and others.

Written by Shahzada Tanvirul Mulk, the 380-page book delves the life, literary and cultural services of Shahzada Muhammad Hissamul Mulk, the ex-state ruler of Chitral and governor Drosh, in details. The speakers paid rich tributes to the former ruler for his service for Khowar language and culture and praised the writer for presenting these in a book shape.