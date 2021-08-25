Industrialists complain of double taxation in industrial estates

PESHAWAR: Industrialists have expressed concern over the collection of property tax from two industrial estates in Peshawar and demanded the abolition of what they termed double taxation.

They raised these reservations and issues in a meeting chaired by President, Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP), Malik Imran Ishaq, during the visit of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, to the Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar here on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZD&MC) Chief Executive Officer, Javed Khattak, IAP vice-president Ghulam Mohiyaddin, SCCI vice-president Junaid Altaf, IAP executive members Malik Niaz Ahmad, Sajjad Zaheer, chairman, IAP Standing Committee on Legal Affairs, Riaz Arshad, chairman, IAP Standing Committee on Finance, Haris Mufti, CFP KPEZDMC Shahid, Estate Manager, Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar, Sajid Nawaz Khattak, Wasiullah Khan and others were present during the meeting.

The industrialists urged the provincial government to review the decision of the fixation of minimum wage for industrial workers. They expressed anguish over the high increase in the ground rent in KPEZD&MC.

The industrialists said the area was not used for commercial purposes rather for production activities, so the increase should be revised at the optimal level.

They said despite payment of demand note for bifurcation of electricity feeders to the Peshawar Electric Supply Company, the work on the scheme was very slow.

The industrialists pointed to the changes to the clauses of provincial finance bill 2021-22, asking the KP government to address their reservations.

They said the incentives announced by the KP government in the previous industrial policy 2016, should be given to them.

The industrialists demanded the issuance of No-objection certificate (NOC) to the Peshawar Development Authority through Pakistan Railways to allow construction of entrance roads to Hayatabad Industrial Estate adjacent to Karkhano Market.

They flayed the collection of heavy taxes by the town municipal administration despite having stickers and companies’ names on vehicles, calling it as completely unjust and unfair and wanted a halt to the collection of such illegal taxes.

They stressed the need for properly maintaining old tubewells, switching them into solar systems and construction of new ones in the industrial estates.

The industrialists demanded the renewal of the lease of commercial plazas and payment of outstanding dues against different relevant government departments. Abdul Karim assured that the issue of the property tax would be raised with the excise and taxation department.

He promised the industrialists would be consulted on the increase in the minimum wage of the industrial workers and the current increase in wage to Rs21,000/- would be revised.

Furthermore, he assured that the issues pertaining to collection of heavy taxes by town municipality, property tax and others would be addressed amicably.

Later, he inaugurated a tree plantation drive by planting a sapling on the ground of Hayatabad Industrial Estate.