Activists protest to show solidarity with Afghan people

A group of political activists, civil society and rights activists on Tuesday took part in a protest to show solidarity with the Afghan people and to denounce the Taliban occupation of the neighboring country.

The protest was organised under the banner of the ‘Afghan Solidarity Committee’ outside the Karachi Press Club. Protesters were raising slogans ‘stop fighting the war of imperialist interests in Afghanistan’, ‘stop exploiting the natural resources of Afghanistan like wolves and vultures’, and ‘let the Afghan people live in peace and tranquility’.

Speakers also asked international forces to stop using proxy religious extremists and ethnic militias against the people of Afghanistan. “Imposing Taliban on the people on Afghanstian at gunpoint will not be accepted. It is part of a new great game,” said Imdad Qazi, secretary-general of the Communist Party of Pakistan. “We will not allow the Afghan people to be pushed to the brink of death by stone-throwing at women, killing with guns and beheading with swords.”